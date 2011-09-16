STUDY: Consumers Rebel When They're Told How To Spend Their Money

Photo: mdanys/Flickr

Remember being a kid and every time your mother asked you to do something you rebelled and did just the opposite? Now a study published in the Journal of Consumer Research proves the same thing happens to consumers when they’re told what to do with their money. Researchers Jia Liu, Dirk Smeesters, and Kathleen D. Vohs tested out this theory by dropping subtle money hints to participants via a “hard currency screensaver” or having them make up sentences using money-related words.



The more hints the participants perceived, the less they wanted to follow them; those who didn’t perceive the reminders, however, were more likely to fall in line. The authors wrote:

“This research highlights money’s ability to stipulate a longing for freedom, and has potential implications for interpersonal communication, advertisers, and markets. Money cues are frequently present in the social environment … These money cues … may lead consumers to retaliate against perceived influences on their behaviour.”

No wonder consumers aren’t spending this fall.

