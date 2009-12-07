Managing The Bailout Made Neel Kashkari Addicted To Doritos, And Caused Him To Move To The Woods

Neel Kashkari could only handle working for the Treasury Department for eight months before he had to move to a cabin in the woods.The Washington Post reports: He wears no coat though it’s freezing, shines no light though it’s near midnight, carries no shotgun though he’s tramping on the pine-needled tracks of black bears.

A little weight gain and life in charge of $700 billion drove him crazy.

Soon he became addicted to Doritos and gained 20 pounds.

“I’m a stress eater,” the former bailout chief explains.

Eight months of munching later, the 5’10” bailout czar weighed-in at over 200 pounds. Hank Paulson told him he was fat. Kashkari says his “biceps felt like bags of jello.”

After a self-intervention, things are going well. In six months of “detoxing,” he has lost almost 20 pounds, by trading bags of chips for chopping wood all day, going to the gym and taking 45-mile bike rides.

He’s happier too – reporter Laura Blumenfeld doesn’t mention Kashkari boring any of his signature “death stares” into her.

