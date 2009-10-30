Being Bullish Is Back, Baby!

Today, the Bears got crushed. Absolutely decimated.



The Dow shot up 191 points, getting within arms reach of that not-so-magic 10,000 barrier. The NASDAQ and S&P500 also fared eill, up 1.8% and 2.1%, respectively. This is all despite the fact that the Fed’s Treasury auction didn’t go as well as expected and the dollar gaining higher ground.

Nearly everyone was a gainer today, but a few companies really got slammed. Sprint (S) lost 6% due to problems with customer retention and falling revenues. Activision-Blizzard (ATVI), publishers of the ultra-popular World of Warcraft game, also took a 5% hit as Piper Jaffray downgraded the stock and lowered its price target from $13 to $12 a share. Avon Products (AVP) also got hit, closing down 1.5% due to weak sales.

As you can see from the bottom left of this market map, financials stormed back after yesterday’s drubbing.

