Being Consistently Average May Be The Secret To Success

Cartoonist Scott Adams says that when his comic strip Dilbert was published, everyone was surprised because of his “

lack of artistic skill.“

“At parties, I wasn’t the funniest person in the room. And I wasn’t anywhere near the smartest,” Adams writes in Time magazine. “So what’s my secret? Mediocrity. Lots of it.”

Adams says that people who have average skills are capable of becoming successful if they have a combination of complementary skills.

“In my case, I am merely good — not great — at several complementary skills,” he writes. “I can draw better than people who haven’t spent much time practicing. I have a clear but otherwise average writing style. And I can be funnier than people who don’t try to be funny.”

“Can you name one other person who has average skills in writing, humour, art, and business? It’s a rare mixture. Individually, none of my skills are anywhere near world-class. But combined, they create a powerful market force.”

Adams advises people to acquire skills that complement that ones they already have “to make it easier for luck to find them.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.