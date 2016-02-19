This app lets you see what Instagram posts your favourite celebrities are looking at on their phones

Being is a new app that recreates the Instagram feeds of your friends or celebrities, letting you see Instagram through their eyes.

Here’s how it works.

First, you search for any public user you want (unfortunately private users cannot have their feeds cloned by Being). This is most useful for celebrities, like movie stars or politicians, almost all of whom have their accounts public. You can search for friends too, but you’ll likely run into some that are private.

Then Being runs through the list of the accounts that person follows. Taylor Swift follows only 83 people (ranging from Emma Watson to Mariska Hargitay to Ina Garten). Once you choose a celeb, the app shows you a recreation of their feed, allowing you to see Instagram as they see it.

Download Being from the App Store.

