The Truth Is That Being An Entrepreneur Is Completely Horrible

Two-time entrepreneur turned venture capitalist Mark Suster recently shed some light on the reality of being an entrepreneur.In his “Entrepreneurshit. The Truth About Building Startups” keynote presentation at Seedcon, Suster set out to debunk the impression that being an entrepreneur is all about glitz and glamour.



Here’s why it sucks to be an entrepreneur:

You hardly have any time to spend with your family and friends.

There’s little time to sleep because you’re always on the road.

Positive outcomes are pretty rare — not every founder makes big money.

Many entrepreneurs who raise a seed or venture round only operate with nine months’ worth of cash at any given point.

It’s hard to convince top-notch talent to quit their jobs to join a young company.

If someone’s not working out, you need to fire them immediately because you only have so much in your budget to put up with non-essential employees.

The next WWDC, F8 or DreamForce event could be where you find out there’s a new company or product out to crush you.

A lot of people are depending on you and closely watching how your company performs, whether it’s your parents, family, employees, investors, or the press.

The startup community constantly tells you your product simply “won’t work.”

Check out Suster's full presentation below:



