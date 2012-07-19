Woman Describes The Nightmare Of Being Allergic To Corn In A World Where Corn Is In Everything

Christine Doiron



Earlier, we showed you how strong corn’s grip is on the American diet and economy.This afternoon, we got an email from a bookseller in Juneau, AK named Christine Doiron, saying we had understated corn’s prevalence in the U.S.

How would she know?

She’s allergic to corn.

Below is the full text of her email to us.

—

As a corn allergic person, I take issue with the statement “Corn is found in 3 out of 4 supermarket products”

This is grossly understated.

Thanks to being allergic to corn, I can eat almost none of the meat – even grass fed – in grocery stores because it is all washed with lactic acid (almost always made from corn) washes during processing. If it’s not (extremely rare), you then have to watch out for the packaging, which often contains corn starch.

I cannot drink – most – bottled waters. Because now many of them are packaged in bottles that are made from plant (corn) plastic. Even those that aren’t often have natural flavorings (corn) added to them to make the water taste a little better, and those are not on the labels.

I can’t take vitamins and supplements (with very few exceptions) because most of them are either made from corn, or a corn filler is used, or the capsule is made of corn or coated in corn.

All food colorings and flavour extracts are made with corn. All iodized salt contains corn.

Fish is usually coated in an icy slurry after it’s caught to help preserve it until processing. This slurry normally has corn products in it.

Much of our produce is gassed to ripen it. The gases are “corny.”

Much of our produce is waxed with corn-based waxes.

Almost all yeast is grown on corn, so almost all bread products are out.

Anything “vitamin enriched” contains corn, so virtually all of the milk available in stores, most flours, many rices.

If the food itself doesn’t contain corn in someway, the packaging often – and increasingly – does.

There are extremely few household cleaning and personal care products that do not have corn in them (I do not know of a single commercial dishwasher detergent free of corn), and those that do exist are very expensive, and are rapidly disappearing.

I’m guessing your statistic is only looking at the centre aisles of grocery stores (where all the processed crap is) and that it’s only looking at obvious things, like corn syrup, corn starch, citric acid, and white vinegar. See here for an incomplete list of corn derivatives. http://www.cornallergens.com/list/corn-allergen-list.php

As a person trying to find enough food to eat in this country that isn’t coated in or processed with or derived from corn at some point to just survive, I so wish I could eat 1 out of 4 things in the grocery store.

—

