Beijing's Showdown With The Provinces

When China started its reforms in 1978, the Chinese central government in Beijing basically told the provinces that they were on their own, and had to attract investments from outside China. For most purposes, the country was bankrupt, and Beijing was unable to fund local growth initiatives. Over 30 years, this created a challenge for Beijing:



Development was uneven, with most foreign investment going to Guangdong, Fujian and the Yangtze river delta first. This attracted large numbers of immigrant workers to these provinces.

Business and investment policies from Beijing often got so misdirected by the time they reached the local level that they were unrecognizable.

Beijing lost leverage with local and provincial governments because they depended more on land development and foreign investment than on financial support from Beijing.

Now, for the first time since reforms began, Beijing is showing signs of taking back the power to make business decisions from the provinces. This is a major challenge, since in many cases, even the state-owned banking system is deeply tied into local interests. Previously, under former Premier Zhu Rongji, Beijing tried to retake authority from the provinces, but was largely unsuccessful. The main focus of consolidation was on the auto and steel industries then; for most purposes, it failed. In both sectors, excess production capacity continues to be an issue. This time, the administration of President Hu Jintao, looks more serious about taking back power and is focused on several key areas:

Cutting back on inefficient, high-polluting industries;

Even with a rapid rise in car ownership in China, there is still too much auto production capacity. But the provinces all see their own factories as prestige pet projects and are very reluctant to shut their own down.

Real estate development has served as a major source of revenue for provincial and local governments. Beijing is going after this source through their control of the state-owned banking system.

Strong local governments have built their own power bases through power abuse and corruption; Beijing is going after them with anti-corruption campaigns.

General tightening of controls on the media and Internet.

Controlling prices of rare metal exports and new technologies for alternative energy.

Beijing has used very tough diplomatic rhetoric with the US and SE Asian neighbours in making territorial claims in the South China Sea. A good deal of this tough talk may be directed to a Chinese domestic audience just as much as its foreign audience. This is a variation of the Chinese strategem of “killing the chicken to scare the monkeys” with the chicken being the countries of Southeast Asia, and the monkeys being China’s own local governments. In Beijing’s view, it’s important to show that it means business, and isn’t afraid of anyone.

Recent accidents such as the Gansu landslide are likely the result of local overdevelopment run amok. Through its control of the media, Beijing wants to make sure that anger and blame does not spill over to Beijing, but instead that the fault lies with bad local government policy decisions made on the local level in the past. This is why Chinese news coverage focuses on the national military reserves rescuing and helping victims of these disasters. The implicit message is that Beijing is helping local people recover from bad local decisions, and Beijing is the only force which can help them and correct a situation which has run out of control.

From Beijing’s perspective, while the past 30 years have been very good at creating wealth, much of that growth has been wild and uncontrolled. Former premier Zhu Rongji, who was deeply respected by the business community inside and outside China, was largely unsuccessful at wresting Beijing’s control back from the provinces. This time, President Hu Jintao is taking a far tougher and uncompromising stand. Some corrupt officials have been tried and executed; a few others have committed suicide when they learned they were under investigation. Both President Hu Jintao and Premier Wen Jiabao are set to retire in 2012, and the new president/premier team are likely to be Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang. Looking at it this way, it seems very obvious that the outgoing team wants to set a new tone in the relationship between Beijing and the often unruly local governments in China.

