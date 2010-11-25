Beijing's Olympic "Water Cube" Transformed Into Family Fun Water Park

Photo: Inhabitat.com

The second-most popular tourist attraction in Beijing right now is an indoor water park crafted from the aquatic centre where Michael Phelps made Olympic history.Olympic host cities spend billions to construct high-tech stadiums and other athletic venues, always with the promise that after the two week competition ends, citizens will get to enjoy sparking new facilities.



Oftentimes that’s not the case. The famous “Bird’s Nest” stadium has sat virtually empty since the 2008 Beijing Olympics, but costs $10 million annually to maintain.

However, Beijing has turned part of the famous “Water Cube,” home of the Olympic swimming and diving events, into a state-of-the-art indoor water park designed to remind visitors of the movie “Avatar.”

“Happy Magic Water Cube Water Park” has become the second-most visited tourist destination in Beijing after the Great Wall, and features a lazy river, wave pool, speed slides, and floating jellyfish.

The park re-opened to the public on August 8 and admission is $30.

