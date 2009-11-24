Beijing's Caijing Magazine Refuses To Go Down Without A Fight

Beijing’s excellent Caijing magazine has suffered crippling blows to its staff, after seeing the departure of its top writers.



Yet the remaining editorial team, apparently now just 20 people compared to 200 not too long before, isn’t giving up. Their latest issue makes it clear that they’ll fight to keep Caijing alive:

Caijing, via China Realtime Report: Overnight, an editorial team that took 12 years to put together up and left. It was this team that achieved a leading position in the industry, and turned Caijing magazine into a top brand. Ms. Hu Shuli, the representative figure of this team, also won applause from both our readers and public, thanks to her sharp personality and her commitment to ideals. I deeply regret the separation from a partner of so many years.

the last two weeks I have spent a lot of time pondering this – why is it that this magazine, that holds such a special place in China, has to fact such a severe challenge? I’m still not sure whether I have found the answer yet. But one thing I understand very clearly is that the responsibility that I bear and the responsibility borne by the SEEC [Stock Exchange Executive Council], the owner of the magazine, is not is not alleviated by one bit, instead, it is heavier than before.

…

In my heart, Caijing doesn’t only belong to its founders and managers. Neither does it belong only to you — our most respected readers. Caijing also belongs to the social justice and conscience that you represent, and Caijing belongs to a more reformed and more open China.

Time will only tell if Caijing can live up to it’s past reputation, and even perhaps exceed it. Deep down, what made the magazine great was the freshness of its critical commentary regarding sensitive Chinese issues. Such critical analysis doesn’t take 200 people, nor does it take 20. It just takes one willing writer. If Caijing can realise this, and continue with it’s tradition, then their smaller numbers won’t matter. Just crank out a few quality pieces per month and we bet readers will stay loyal.

Check out Caijing here.

