TODAY IN CRAZY WEATHER: Beijing Faces The Worst Winter Drought In 60 Years

The rapidly expanding Gobi desert

Meteorologists are predicting the worst winter drought in 60 years for Beijing, with 115 days without precipitation, according to The People’s Daily (via Bill Walker).A similar dryspell is taking place across the region.



While tap water supplies have not been interrupted — and only 5.16 million acres of cropland has been damaged — the real threat is a failure to refill underwater aquifers. Beijing, like Los Angeles, can’t survive without diverting and hoarding massive amounts of water.

Last year was full of crazy weather. Will The Global Warming Nightmare Scenario continue in 2011?

