New Beijing Visa Rules Would Be A Breakthrough For Chinese Tourism

Photo: Michael Abshear on flickr

When travelling, you always have to be conscious about different countries rules regarding tourism and visa requirements.China has generally made it difficult for foreigners to obtain visas however there is now a possibility that visitors of Beijing will be allowed to stay for three days visa free.



This would be a huge breakthrough in the Chinese tourism industry.

According to China Daily:

“Beijing is considering allowing foreign tourists a 72-hour window to explore the capital without a visa.

Fu Zhenghua, the city’s director of public security, has confirmed that authorities are mulling over the move, saying it would represent a crucial sign that Beijing is open to the world.

Lin Song at the public security bureau’s exit-entry administration echoed that view on Sunday. ‘It’s expected that the project will attract more tourists from abroad.'”

“Neither the bureau nor the Beijing Tourism Development Committee, which proposed the policy, would offer more details about the visa window when contacted by China Daily.

However, experts said the policy is expected to be similar to ones already being run in Shanghai (48 hours) and South China’s Hainan province (21 days for tour groups).

Continue to the full article…

Read more posts on Sovereign Man »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.