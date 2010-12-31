China May Integrate Beijing And Tianjin, Form World's Biggest City By Far

China may announce plans to integrate the eastern cities of Beijing and Tianjin and the surrounding area, 21st Century Reports. The plan would include integration of transportation systems and presumably other city services. Benefits include a reduction of traffic and crowding the capital city.



Combining two of the world’s biggest cities would form the top city by far: at least 19 million people; 60 million including surrounding areas, according to China analyst Bill Bishop.

And here’s an awesome satellite picture of Tianjin and Beijing via The Atlantic:

Photo: NASA

