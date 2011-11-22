Take A Look Inside The Coolest Junk Shop In Beijing

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

In a little alley off a street in Beijing sits the Swap Shop, a small store that sells everything but buys nothing. How does it work…it swaps!

When Robin Liao and his wife Judy, started the shop, they weren’t sure what exactly it would become. But a little over a year after it began they settled on the idea of a shop where customers trade in old products for store credit. Basically, a return to the old barter and trade system with a twist.



Robin and Judy used to run a popular bar called Together Bar, which introduced them to an eclectic group of patrons and friends who later filled their new store with an array of goods from around the world.

The swap idea is part business and part ideals. From a business perspective, Robin has seriously reduced his overhead. All items are given to the store in exchange for credit, NOT cash (even the price tags were a swap). So aside from rent and electricity (there is no heat in the tiny shop) no cash is spent.

Beyond the cash savings, Robin likes the idea of preserving and reusing as opposed to wasting old items. As he likes to say, “One person’s trash is another person’s treasure.” And yes, he knows that the line comes from someone else.

