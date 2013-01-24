'Blade Runner' Or Beijing?

Air pollution levels in the Chinese capital of Beijing have hit hazardous levels. It’s both scary to breathe in and to look at.



Several people have pointed out that an eerie of photo of Beijing shrouded in a dense smog with a video running on the side of a building looks like a scene from the 1982 science fiction movie “Blade Runner.”

“Blade Runner” is a neo-noir film starring Harrison Ford. It takes place in the future city of Los Angeles, 2019, where it is perpetually dark and rainy.

What do you think?

Here’s the photo of Beijing:

Photo: Imgur

And here’s a screengrab from “Blade Runner”:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.