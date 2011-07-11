Now Here's The 2nd Big Chinese Infrastructure Failure Of The Day

Earlier we mentioned the new Chinese highway that collapsed and killed 2, continuing a pattern of shiny new infrastructure projects turning out to be rush-jobs.
Now here’s the 2nd big story: A powerline screwup caused a 10-day old high-speed rail line between Beijing and Shanghai to grind to a halt for 90 minutes. It’s just 10 days old and already having problems!
According to Charles Custer, this video of passengers berating a worker (who started crying) is going viral.
