This Planned Hotel In Beijing Will House A Massive Rainforest

Liz Weiss
Rainforest 2

Photo: Emergent Tom Wiscombe, LLC

We’ve heard of all sorts of wild hotel amenities, but this may be the coolest yet.A massive hotel is being planned near Beijing’s airport that will house a 107,000-foot indoor rainforest that will be visible to landing planes, Inhabitat reports.

With 1,500 rooms, the hotel will be the largest in Beijing, according to Emergent, the architecture firm behind the design.

The building will be equipped with skylights and exterior grooves to provide sunlight and natural irrigation for the rainforest.

It will cover 2.3 million square feet hotel and has already been labelled a future landmark of the city, according to Emergent.

The hotel will be comprised of three interlocking rings

The facade will allow light to flow into the rainforest housed inside

The rings will serve as an atrium to preserve the rainforest

The interior will be bright and airy

The hotel will become a landmark for planes arriving at the Beijing International Airport

The facade's design will include grooves for rainwater collection

