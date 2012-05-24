Beijing Public Bathrooms Can Now Have No More Than Two Flies, Say New Rules

Photo: Flickr/Choo Yut Shing

Authorities in Beijing have set a new standard for public toilets called the “two fly rule.”The Beijing Municipal Commission of City Administration and Environment (BMCCAE) issued the new standard for public toilet management on Monday, making a series of criteria to offer a better environment for public toilets in parks, tourist areas, subway and train stations, hospitals, shopping centres and supermarkets, according to China Daily.



The name is exactly what it implies: No toilet in a public place should contain more than two flies.

The BBC reported the rules set new standards on odor and cleaning litter bins. The ordinance covered “discarded items” saying there should be no more than two in any public toilet, and specified that each toilet must be easily accessible to the elderly and disabled.

The new standards also require signs in both Chinese and English to be installed in the toilets.

Beijing’s Municipal Commission of City Administration and Environment said in a statement on their website that the regulations aimed to standardize toilet management at public places.

The new regulations are similar to the ones in place during the 2008 Summer Olympics when Beijing mandated rules on discarded items and rules on accessibility, according to BJNews.com.cn.

BJNews also noted that there has been a marked improvement in toilet cleanliness in Beijing in recent years. They reported that toilets now have a lot of internal bright, good ventilation and better dryer placement.

The new regulations set forth aim to improve those public restrooms that are still unsatisfactory, and also to educate the public on clean bathroom habits.

It is not clear if failing washrooms will be punished and if so, how.

