Beijing Property Prices Land On Their Feet

Beijing property prices stabilised in May, despite sharply lower transaction volume caused by new tighter property regulations enacted in April.



Capital Vue:

Property prices in Beijing edged down 0.1 per cent month-on-month in May, reports China Securities Journal, citing the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Statistics.

Prices of newly built properties rose 0.9 per cent month-on-month.

There was a 65.1 per cent year-on-year plunge and a 47.9 per cent month-on-month slump in transaction area to 618,000 square meters in May.

Read more here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.