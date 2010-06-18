Beijing Property Prices Land On Their Feet

Vincent Fernando, CFA
China Cheer Gymnast

Beijing property prices stabilised in May, despite sharply lower transaction volume caused by new tighter property regulations enacted in April.

Capital Vue:

Property prices in Beijing edged down 0.1 per cent month-on-month in May, reports China Securities Journal, citing the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Statistics.

Prices of newly built properties rose 0.9 per cent month-on-month.

There was a 65.1 per cent year-on-year plunge and a 47.9 per cent month-on-month slump in transaction area to 618,000 square meters in May.

