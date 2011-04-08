Beijing Professor Tells Students They Are Failures If They Don't Earn $6-Million By Age 40

For a sense of how capitalistic China has become, check out what students are learning at Beijing Normal University.



From ChinaSmack:

Dong Fan: When you are 40-years-old, if you don’t have 40 million [yuan] in assets, don’t come see me, and don’t say you were my student either——This is the requirement I have for graduate students. Cultivating a consciousness of wealth is one aspect of my work, and of course, the precondition is that the wealth is reasonably and legally earned. Once you yourself have become rich, that means that you have created a lot of GDP, tax revenue, and jobs. When your contribution to society is large, it also helps low-income people, as well as preventing yourself, your family, and your relatives from become a burden upon society. For highly-educated people, wealth signifies struggle and effort, whereas poverty signifies inability, laziness, shame, and failure.

China already has 10% of the world’s dollar billionaires, and that number is increasing quick.

