Beijing Just Unveiled Uber-Draconian "One House Per Family" Rules To Curb Bubble

Over the past several months, China has taken various measures to cool its raging housing bubble, but this may be the wildest one yet.



According to multiple reports from Xinhua and China Daily, Beijing has just announced a one apartment per family rule. That’s right. You can’t have a second apartment. And this doesn’t just mean mortgage-buyers. Cash buyers, too, can’t buy multiples.

Amazingly, some are already thinking that these and similar regulations will cause a surge in divorce in China. After all, if there are two of you in the family, that’s two mortgages you can buy.

(via @niubi)

