Watch Beijing Flood Private Equity With A Massive Wave Of Cash

Gregory White

China’s largest pension fund is looking to diversify its investments by moving money into private equity funds.

The Social Security Fund is seeking to invest 20% of its funds in foreign markets, and is looking for new ways to do it.

And while the fund can only invest 10% in private equity, that is still a sizable amount considering the fund’s growth. While only $11.4 billion now, if the fund’s assets continue to increase as expected, it will have $29 billion to invest in private equity by 2015.

From China Daily:

SSF China

In 2007, China’s sovereign wealth fund CIC bought 10% of private equity and asset management group Blackstone.

