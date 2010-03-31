Watch Beijing Flood Private Equity With A Massive Wave Of Cash

China’s largest pension fund is looking to diversify its investments by moving money into private equity funds.



The Social Security Fund is seeking to invest 20% of its funds in foreign markets, and is looking for new ways to do it.

And while the fund can only invest 10% in private equity, that is still a sizable amount considering the fund’s growth. While only $11.4 billion now, if the fund’s assets continue to increase as expected, it will have $29 billion to invest in private equity by 2015.

From China Daily:

In 2007, China’s sovereign wealth fund CIC bought 10% of private equity and asset management group Blackstone.

