Smog Plus Storm Sends Beijing Into Darkness At Noon

Earlier today, Mark MacKinnon, senior international correspondent Canada’s Globe and Mail, tweeted an image showing just how welcoming Beijing was at noon.



It appears that thanks to a combination of stormy weather and the Chinese capital’s notorious smog problem, Beijing at 12pm was looking a little more like Beijing at 12am.

Other photos posted to Weibo are just as remarkable:

While today’s phenomenon seems to be a rare combination of elements (a Twitter account run by the US Embassy in Beijing reported that China’s air quality was at “unhealthy” levels at noon — actually quite good for the city), over the past year there has been growing concern about the level of air pollution in China — at points recorded air pollution levels have reached 40 times the standard set by the World Health organisation.

