Beijing is reportedly giving its citizens $1.7 billion to go shopping

Mark Schiefelbein/AP A woman wearing a face mask and gloves rides an escalator at a mostly empty shopping mall in Beijing, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Japan’s schools prepared to close for almost a month and entertainers, topped by K-pop superstars BTS, cancelled events as a virus epidemic extended its spread through Asia into Europe and on Friday, into sub-Saharan Africa.

Citizens of Beijing are set to have a government-funded shopping spree as the city hands out 12.2 billion yuan, or $US1.7 billion USD, in vouchers, according to a report from Bloomberg.

In addition to shopping, the vouchers can be used for catering, tourism, education, and sports, the report said.

The vouchers come as China seeks to recover from the economic fallout from the coronavirus. Retail sales fell by over 20% earlier this year due to the shutdowns.

As the first country hit by the coronavirus, which originated there, China has also had a head start in its economic recovery from the shutdowns. China’s economy bounced back in May, as other countries around the world are just starting to recover.

Beijing is not alone in handing out the vouchers – over 50 cities across China are offering similar handouts, according to the report, including Wuhan, Shenzhen, and Hangzhou.

