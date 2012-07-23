Angry Beijing Residents Are Circulating Photos Comparing Their Flooded Sewers To Other Cities

Following the large-scale flooding over the weekend in Beijing that has left dozens dead, many angry Chinese netizens have taken to Weibo to share a photo that contrasts their flooded city with the more sophisticated sewage and drainage systems around the world.



The picture has since been forwarded almost 1,000 times from one account. The images at the top show scenes from Beijing’s flooding, while the lower pictures show the sophisticated sewage systems in cities such as Paris, Tokyo and Rome.

The image and the comments show how angry some Chinese are with the selective updates to their infrastructure. “Non face-saving projects truly reflect the modernization of a city and the welfare of the people!” the most recent comment says — a common sentiment.

Photo: Weibo

