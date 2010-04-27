Beijing Entrepreneurs Divide Tiny Apartments Into Ridiculously Tiny Pods

Zhang Qi’s Beijing apartment

Blogger Zhang Qi shocked many in China when she posted a picture of her Beijing apartment (right).But she likes her 7 sq foot room. Like other middle class Chinese, she can’t afford a real apartment in boomtown Beijing.



Asia Times:

Zhang, apparently the first tenant of such a compartment in Beijing, disagrees, appreciating the privacy that comes with three walls and a front door and at a price she can afford. The Shanxi native, who earns about 4,000 yuan (US$586) a month at an advertisement company in Beijing, pays 250 yuan rent monthly for the compartment in the capital city, the first of its kind in China. Before moving, she shared a flat with a roommate at 800 yuan per month.

“Now I can save more money for my mum and siblings who live in my home town,” Zhang said.

Pod apartments are a sign of the ridiculous Chinese property bubble, but they could also provide relief. Real estate speculators can hedge by renting a single apartment as dozens of pods. And for young Chinese, a tiny urban pod is better than the alternative.

Don’t miss: The Heartbreaking Beijing Slums That Are Filled With Young College Graduates

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.