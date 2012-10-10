Beijing Is Building An Airport That's Bigger Than JFK, LaGuardia, And Newark Combined

Photo: NACO

In 2008, the Beijing Capital International Airport opened Terminal 3, an enormous addition that made the airport the world’s busiest. Just a few years later, the airport’s 75 million annual passenger capacity is about to be surpassed, and China is already building another airport.The Beijing Daxing International Airport, to be built outside the capital city, will have room for 130 million passengers each year. In comparison, New York’s three airports (LaGuardia, JFK, and Newark) have a combined capacity of 110 million, according to NJ.com.



Dutch airport consulting firm NACO won a competition to design the airport’s master plan, and provided us the images.

Other design firms are currently competing to design the new terminal building.

