Beijing District Reports That The Majority Of Its Houses Have Been Vacant... For Years

Hopefully Beijing’s Chaoyang district doesn’t represent the rest of the city’s region.



The district has reported that the majority of its homes are vacant, and have been…. for years.

Caixin:

Among the empty residences, villas and luxury apartments totaled 521,000 square meters, accounting for 39.2 per cent of the total and 54.9 per cent of homes have remained empty for over three years. Ordinary flats accounted for 18 per cent of the empty residential space, according to the report.

But the report failed to make the distinction between unsold housing or the commonly believed unoccupied housing after sales.

With rising fears of an emerging property bubble, market concerns over the housing vacancy rate across China have deepened. However, little official data has been released. The Chaoyang District housing vacancy report is the first of its kind.

