PHOTOS: Beijing's Spectacular CCTV Building Is Finally Finished

China’s controversial yet spectacular CCTV building has officially reached completion, the AP reports.It’s been taken an incredible 10 years of building, but the twisted tower is now at the centre of Beijing’s architecture boom.
Dutch architectural firm OMA — headed by Ole Scheeren and Rem Koolhaas — debuted the design a decade ago.
The firm were so excited by the project that they decided to concentrate on it over the World Trade centre bid, due for around the same time.
Its novel design — which saw one corner apparently dangling unsupported — left many wondering if it would collapse
Even worse, Rem Koolhaus actually had to formally deny rumours it was designed to resemble female sex organs.
That shape is meant to be a re-imagining of the skyscraper — the building is relatively short at just 51 floors.
While the main building survived unscathed, a firefighter died in the blaze, which was caused by an illegal firework display ordered by CCTV executives.
But the main building is finally complete, even if it is sometimes a little bit of a contrast with its surroundings.
