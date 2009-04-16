Beige Book Shows Marginal Improvement In The Second Derivative In Some Regions!

Mainly the economy sucks, but the Fed’s Beige Book of anecdotal economic indicators from around the country shows some slight improvement — in the second derivative. In other words, the rate of worsening in the economy isn’t bad as it was last quarter when things were going to hell in a handbasket.



On CNBC, they’re saying some stuff about green shoots and whether they’re already priced in.

We have no idea what that means.

Fullreport20090415 1



View more documents from JoeWeisenthal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.