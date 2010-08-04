Behold: Your Potential Future Newsweek Editors

Will Fareed Zakaria be Newsweek’s next EIC?

Now that the Newsweek sale is a done deal and editor in chief Jon Meacham has resigned, it’s time to speculate about who will replace him and lead the magazine into the Sidney Harman era.Keith Kelly has a few ideas in today’s New York Post.



Newsweek’s international editor, Fareed Zakaria, appears to be a likely candidate, though Kelly’s sources tell him it’s “not clear that Zakaria would want to tackle the task of trying to right the listing ship and stem the exodus of top-level talent from the magazine.”

In which case the job might go to Mark Miller, Newsweek’s editorial director and the editor of its website, Kelly reports.

Other names being floated include Daily Beast editrix Tina Brown; Jacob Weisberg, editor in chief of Slate (which is owned by outgoing Newsweek parent The Washington Post Co.); and Walter Issacson, the Aspen Institute CEO who’s also a former CNN chief and former top editor at Time.

The Wrap’s Dylan Stableford agrees that Issacson seems like an obvious choice:

Isaacson .. should be, on paper, the favourite to at least get an offer. The question is, would Isaacson even want to return to the magazine industry? “I read magazine content online,” Isaacson said during a panel at the Magazine Innovation Summit in 2009. “I don’t feel the need to subscribe to them.”

