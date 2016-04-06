Behold! This is the world's thinnest laptop

We haven’t seen much from HP recently that catches our eye, but the new Spectre laptop certainly got our attention.

HP claims it’s the thinnest laptop in the world, beating the MacBook Air at its own game. And just as its exterior is luxurious, its specs are premium, too.

It’s not priced for the budget laptop shoppers, but it’s not designed for them, either. Rather, it’s for people who care about how their laptop looks as much as how well they perform.

Check out HP’s Spectre.

This is the Spectre, HP’s gorgeous new laptop.

It’s absurdly thin at 10.4mm, which is thinner than the 11-inch MacBook Air (17 mm) AND the 12-inch MacBook (13 mm).

At 2.45 lbs, the HP Spectre is heavier than the 11-inch MacBook Air (2.38 lbs) and the 12-inch MacBook (2.03 lbs).

Despite its sleek design and slim weight, it has similar specs you’d find on thicker laptops.

Most importantly, it runs Intel’s full-size Core i processors, not the mobile Core m processors that are designed for super-slim and portable computers, but run a lot slower.

The hinges retract into the Spectre’s body to eliminate extra bulk that hinges usually add.

It has a full HD 1080p 13.3-inch screen, which the MacBook Air can’t boast.

The Spectre also exclusively uses the new USB-C standard for charging and connecting other devices.

You might need adapters like this to plug peripherals like monitors or hard drives, which might be a hassle, but transitioning to new, better standards is rarely easy.

Photo: Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider.

The base model of the HP Spectre is priced at $1,169, which about the same price as the 13-inch MacBook Air.

So far, it only comes in the copper/gold color option. HP says it uses the color scheme for “warmth” and to make it feel like a piece of jewelry.

