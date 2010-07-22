Behold The Business Smarts And Money-Managing Prowess Of The "Jersey Shore" Cast

Choire Sicha has a great piece in The Daily Beast today about the behind-the-scenes contract negotiations and money-managing of the cast of MTV’s “Jersey Shore,” the second season of which debuts next Thursday, July 29.



Turns out these kids have some smarts when it comes to business and personal assets. (Er, at least, it seems like they probably know what the words “business” and “assets” mean?)

Mike “The Situation” Sorentino, for example, hooked up with an ace casting director/manager (and Rutgers alum!) who’s wired him all sorts of deals, like a self-help book for guido shore rats goers. He’s also eyeing a sitcom gig for after he “exhausts” his reality fame. He puts his money away and only buys “some clothes here and there.”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, meanwhile, is on the road to parlaying her “Jersey Shore” success into a reality show of her own, she told Sicha, most likely the kind in which a few dozen young men who are even more fame-hungry that she is compete for the chance to run their fingers through her Bumpit. (That’s on top of the inevitable clothing line, natch.) “Trying to get whatever I can out of this—take advantage of it,” she said.

But don’t think a guidette doesn’t know how to handle her savings: “I’m making more money than I’ve ever made, but I’ve told a million people before, if I make 3 million dollars, 4 million dollars… I’m not going to spend $600 on an outfit.”

Of course it helps that the cast members have some of the best money managers money can’t buy: parents.

SallyAnn Salsano, the show’s creator and executive producer, who Sicha describes as “one of the most fearsome people you could ever meet,” said: “Some of their parents are really managing their money—like taking it away from them.” Smart move.

Some other tidbits from the piece:

Salsano used to have to give the cast members money for cigarettes and Gatorade.

In Miami Beach, where Season 2 kicks off, Salsan’s crew cleared 150 local hotspots where the cast could film and her team speaks in code while shooting in public.

The “Jersey Shore” security details consists of about 20 people.

Salsano herself is a “former Jersey-beach-house-hopping” Long Island girl “who ended her romantic relationship, had a gastric bypass, tore up her life, and put elimination and dating reality shows on her company’s side burner to make Jersey Shore.” Fearsome indeed.

