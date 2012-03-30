Behold The 'Jetbow,' A Tim Tebow Inspired Behemoth Of A Sandwich

Below is a look at the “Jetbow” a new sandwich in honour of Tim Tebow, now found at the iconic Carnegie Deli in New York City.



The sandwich made with roast beef, pastrami, corned beef, American cheese, lettuce and tomato weighs in at 3.5 pounds, which means it is just a matter of time before we see this being devoured on “Man vs Food” in which the host will coast through the first three-fourths of the sandwich, only to have the sandwich suddenly come to life at the end and deliver a stomach punch

According to owner Sandy Levine, the sandwich, which is also the Deli’s first-ever to honour a celebrity using mayo on white bread, was done to represent Tebow as an “All-American kid, the picture of what every mother and father want their son and daughter to be in the United States,” (white mayo on white bread is All-American?).

Here’s the sandwich…

Photo: Twitter (@John_Jay_Wilson)

