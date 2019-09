Asymco ‘s Horace Dediu made this wonderful chart depicting the state of smartphone market share in the United States.



Look at how Android and Apple have destroyed BlackBerry’s share and barred Microsoft entry into the market.

Witness also the swift obsolescence of non-smartphones.

Kaboom!

