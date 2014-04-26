Behold The Greatest Campaign Logo Of All Time

Tennessee Senate candidate Christian Agnew has an incredible beard and an equally incredible campaign logo to go with it.

His campaign materials feature a red-white-and-blue silhouette of his wondrous two-pronged facial hair topped by a cowboy hat (pictured above).

Agnew filed paperwork to run as a Republican in Tennessee’s Senate race earlier this year. His candidacy is an uphill battle as the seat there is currently occupied by Republican Senator Lamar Alexander, who won his last race in 2008 by a healthy margin.

Agnew is also one of 10 Republicans running in the primary against Alexander. According to internal polling conducted by the Alexander campaign that was obtained by Politico in February, Alexander is leading the primary pack with the support of 62% of likely voters followed by state Rep. Joe Carr at 17 per cent.

On his campaign website, Agnew is described as “a southern conservative that believes in God, Family and Country.”

“He is also an avid outdoorsman, small businessman and farmer,” the site says. “Together with his high school sweetheart and wife of 20 years, Christian and Trudy rear their 5 daughters on biblical principles in a small log cabin making sure they are taught to respect the value of a dollar.”

On April 19, Agnew published a campaign video on YouTube where his incredible beard is on disply. In the video Agnew discusses his belief that we must “fix welfare.”

“Laziness is more contagious than a cold,” Agnew says in the clip.

Watch the full video below.

