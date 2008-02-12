Behold! A Kindle User.

Despite the hoopla surrounding the Kindle’s November release and Amazon’s claim that it has “outpaced” expectations, we’ve yet to come across a single person actually using the $400 e-reader. But since some of our readers insist that they love the Kindle, we figured we’d eventually see one.



And here we are! Proof of a living, breathing, human being operating her Kindle near the 86th Street subway station (we can’t tell what line), courtesy of Gubatron.com.

Still no word on the Kindle’s impact on e-book sales or how many similar actual living persons own one, but we’ll take whatever evidence we can get at this point.

See Also: Publisher: Kindle Not Igniting E-Book Sales (AMZN)

Amazon’s Amazing Kindle Sales: Really?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.