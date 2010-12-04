Behold: A College Football Bracket That's Not Hypothetical

The Division I Football Championship Division, formerly known as Division IA, finished its play-in games, and are down to its 16-team postseason bracket. It is a thing of beauty.



Photo: NCAA.com

Sure, you probably haven’t heard of any of the players, let alone the schools they play for, but if you close your eyes and picture TCU instead of Western Illinois, LSU instead of Stephen F. Austin College, and Wisconsin instead of Bethume Cookman you can’t help but smile.

We’re a long way away from ever getting playoffs in the Football Bowl Subdivision, but some have dared to dream. Under the plan outlined in Death to the BCS, a must-read for anyone looking to understand why the BCS is in place, all 11 conferences get automatic qualifiers and five more at-large teams get bids.

Here’s what that would look like:

1. Oregon (Pac-10) 2. Auburn (SEC) 16. Florida International (Sun Belt) 15. Northern Illinois (Mid American) 8. Michigan State (At Large) 7. Arkansas (At large) 9. Oklahoma (Big 12) 10. LSU (At large) 5. Stanford (At large) 6. Ohio State (At large) 12. Nevada (WAC) 11. Va. Tech (ACC) 4. Wisconsin (Big 10) 3. TCU (Mountain West) 13. Connecticut (Big East)14. Central Florida (C-USA)

The best part is the bracket is all things to all fans, in the first round alone. There’s upset potential (Wisconsin-Connecticut). Little schools get the chance to show they belong (Northern Illinois). And there’s a pair of marquee matchups (MSU-Oklahoma, Arkansas-LSU).

