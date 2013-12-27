If You Liked 'The Wolf Of Wall Street,' Then You'll Love This Behind-The-Scenes Video

Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” was released in theatres Wednesday.

The 180-minute drug- and sex-fuelled romp based on the life of Jordan Belfort, founder of brokerage firm Stratton Oakmont, who pumped and dumped his way to millions is entertaining, but a bit flawed.

In case you hadn’t had enough of the movie, and wanted to know what it was like to play the debaucherous stock peddler, here are 11 glorious minutes of behind-the-scenes action.

This includes scenes at the Stratton Oakmont office, Belfort’s party, his wedding, and loads of great shots of Scorsese laughing.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

