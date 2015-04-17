Behind the scenes of that sexy Victoria's Secret video where Angels dance with umbrellas

Titled “Victoria’s Secret Angels and Umbrellas,” this video features models performing a choreographed umbrella dance wearing items from the lingerie brand’s new Dream Angels collection. Victoria’s Secret are encouraging fans to share their own umbrella dance using the hashtag “#ItsRainingVS.”

It’s part of a promotion where the brand gives away free umbrellas to eligible customers.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press and Victoria’s Secret VNR.

