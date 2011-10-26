Here's What Happens Immediately After A Fighter Loses A Heartbreaking UFC Match

Photo: YouTube
MMA fighters are crazy, blood-thirsty dolts.Or at least that’s the public perception.
UFC is trying to change this by offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at what happens on fight night.
This week, UFC President Dana White released a video capturing what went on after UFC 136.
It depicts exhausted fighters trying to come to grips with the physical and emotional punishment they just took.
Melvin Guillard was enraged after losing to Joe Lauzon in less than a minute. He stormed backstage and threw a chair
Dana White handed out bonus checks to four fighters after the event for Fight of the Night, Submission of the Night, and Knockout of the Night
