Here's What Happens Immediately After A Fighter Loses A Heartbreaking UFC Match

MMA fighters are crazy, blood-thirsty dolts.Or at least that’s the public perception.



UFC is trying to change this by offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at what happens on fight night.

This week, UFC President Dana White released a video capturing what went on after UFC 136.

It depicts exhausted fighters trying to come to grips with the physical and emotional punishment they just took.

