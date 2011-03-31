BEHIND-THE-SCENES: Twitter Cofounder Talks About Turning Down Facebook's $500 Million

Twitter’s top spokesman, Biz Stone, went on the Howard Stern show today.



A few minutes in, Biz talks about how Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg offered to buy Twitter for $500 million in cash and stock way back in 2008, and how Twitter turned him down.

Biz makes it all sound like a big, awkward joke.

“To be perfectly honest we had no intention of selling,” he says. Still, he shares some good insider-y details.

Listen up:

Via TechCrunch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.