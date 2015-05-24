Stanley Kubrick's 'The Shining' debuted 35 years ago today -- here's what it was like behind the scenes

Stanley Kubrick’s landmark psychological horror film “The Shining” was released to 35 years ago on Saturday.

The movie was met with popular and critical acclaim and remains widely viewed today.

Kubrick’s daughter, Vivian, who was 17 years old when the movie was being made, made a short movie documenting the making of one of her father’s signature films.

Vivian’s footage captures the prep for one of movie’s most chilling scenes (via The Filmstage):

In addition to “The Shining,” Kubrick, who died in 1999, directed “Spartacus,” “Dr. Strangelove,” “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “A Clockwork Orange,” and “Full Metal Jacket.”

Kubrick received nearly a dozen Academy Award nominations throughout his career, and he won an Oscar for 1971’s “A Clockwork Orange.”

The documentary was created for Arena, a BBC television show. You can see the whole thing below.



The Making of THE SHINING by paget76

