I went behind the scenes at Five Guys to see how its iconic boardwalk-style fries are made

- Five Guys is known for its boardwalk-style, twice-cooked fries.
- I went behind the scenes at the chain to see how they’re made.
- From cutting and washing the potatoes to calibration tests, there’s a lot that goes into the process.
The slightly thicker fry is around ½-inch thick and offers a substantial bite of soft potato enveloped in a crispy shell that gives off almost an oven-baked feel. I ranked it No. 2 in a taste test of fries from eight different chains.
The smallest order at my NYC location costs $4.09, and the next size up jumps to $5.09. (Prices vary by market, and you can check your local menu on the chain’s website.) While it’s on the pricier side compared to other chains, there are ways to cut back on spending, Insider previously reported.
So I went to one of the Five Guys locations in Manhattan to see how these golden boardwalk fries are made.
Cryzter, who was on-site to help out with my pseudo shift, said that employees must wash their hands every time they change their gloves, in addition to any other time it makes sense.
Since I was changing my gloves to go from prepping burger toppings to making french fries, I used the sink in the back kitchen to wash up. There is also a handwashing sink in the front-of-house, customer-facing kitchen for employees working at the grills, fryers, or milkshake stations.
She showed me how to dump one sack at a time into a sink and rinse them with a hose. She said it’s easier to move them through the slicer if they’re wet.
It should take one person no longer than five minutes to cut a bag of potatoes, Cryzter said.
From here, they get dumped into a larger sink where they soak in cold water until they’re needed up front for the fryer.
If the potatoes sit for a while in the same water, the water will get cloudy from all the starch. So someone will then drain the sink and fill it back up with fresh water.
Team members also take the temperature of the potatoes, and if the temperature climbs above 55 degrees, they’ll add ice.
Cryzter also said that employees are trained to keep an eye out for any pink or red potatoes. The color, she said, is an indication that starch has come up to the surface. If someone notices a pink or red one on the line, they’ll bring it to the back and soak it again.
“That’s how you’re going to get a perfect fry,” Cryzter said. “If we don’t do this process right, it doesn’t matter what we do out there, we’re not going to have a perfect fry.”
Since the Five Guys fries are cooked twice, and potatoes aren’t the most consistent produce to work with, there’s a lot of room for error. After all, even just a few seconds can make a huge difference in the end result, another team member told me.
“We set up a sheet tray and do undercooked pre-cooks, perfect pre-cooks, and overcooked pre-cooks, and then we try to make the perfect fry from each of those,” Cryzter said. They gather the team together and everyone tries some of each so that they can see how the perfect cook should look and feel that shift.
Cryzter continued: “The purpose is to show team members that if we don’t get the perfect pre-cook, this is what the final fry is going to taste like.”
This happens every day, twice a day, with the first ideally being before opening.
The undercooked fries will have a lot of resistance in the skin, and won’t break off as quickly when pressed between fingers.
The perfectly-done fries will have slight resistance but will mostly stay within the skin when pressed. If you press too hard, it will break. But it will feel sturdy on the outside and have a soft, mashed-potato-like inside.
“This is like a $6 fry, it better be perfect,” a team member told me.
There are no timers on the fry station, so it’s all about knowing the look and the feel.
I learned that you always have to give the baskets a little shake before dropping them into the oil, this way the fries don’t stick to each other.
Once the bubbles in the fryer start to dissipate, and the fries start to float to the top, the baskets get pulled out and shaken at least 15 times to get rid of excess oil.
If a customer ordered the chain’s Cajun fries, the same tool is used to transfer some of the fries into another basket where the Cajun seasoning is applied generously.
“You should feel a tickle in your nose,” Cryzter said.
But if there happens to be a few extra still in the basket, an employee might decide to throw those in the bag as well. If that happens, Cryzter told me it’s important to just tell the customer that they were given some extra fries, this way they’re not expecting that many the next time they come in and order.
