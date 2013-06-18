This Is How America Grooms The Next Generation Of Army Leaders

The United States Military Academy at West Point is one of the most elite institutions in the country. Located about an hour north of New York City, its mission is to train the next generation of leaders for the U.S. Army.



Students, or cadets as they are called at the West Point, receive a full scholarship in exchange for a 5 year commitment to the Army.

The school is surrounded by the serene setting of the Hudson River, but life there is anything but relaxing. In addition to their studies, cadets must participate in some form of organised athletic activity, maintain impeccable appearance, and possibly take on leadership roles within the student body.

All of this doesn’t leave much time for anything else, cadets say. But the ones we spoke to said they were ready to take on any responsibility that lies ahead.

