Hilarious behind-the-scenes stories show what it's really like to be a photographer on set with celebrities

'This was for a story about AMC doing original drama programming. 'Breaking Bad' was not out yet, and the network sent me a DVD of it to watch on the flight to Los Angeles. I was totally hooked -- it was like watching an underground movie; so dark and weird.

Bryan Cranston I knew from 'Malcolm in The Middle;' I remember at one point saying to him, 'I don't know what this is going to do in terms of its success level, but it's such an amazing piece of work, it's just a great thing for you.' And he said, 'I couldn't be happier; this is an actor's dream come true.' It was nice to see him be so genuinely appreciative of the opportunity.

Jon Hamm, when he came in -- he was only in his mid-thirties then, and he came in unshaven and scruffy. He looked like a young guy who'd just come from a Hollywood nightclub, having had cocktails with friends. I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm totally screwed, he doesn't look like Don Draper!' And then he went into makeup and hair and he came out like it was 1961.

His people said, 'Look, he'll smoke for your pictures, because that's what Don does, but don't make him do it more than he has to.' I replied, 'Yes, of course, we'll keep it to a minimum.' So, at one point we decided to take a break, and Jon went outside to have a smoke -- perfect!'