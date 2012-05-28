BEHIND THE SCENES: How PlayStation Faked The Chicago Cubs Winning The World Series

That Wrigley Field sign is real.

Photo: Deutsch LA

In spring, Sony launched “MLB 12: The Show,” the latest edition of its blockbuster PlayStation game. Its ad agency, Deutsch LA, was tasked with producing an ad that would build buzz beyond the hardcore of sports gamers who would buy the game anyway.The ad they made—which shows unlikely but apparently “real” footage of the Chicago Cubs winning the 2012 World Series—went viral quickly, and the video has been viewed 3 million times on YouTube in addition to its heavy TV media schedule.



The team that made the ad ( Sony Computer Entertainment America sports product marketing manager Tyler Vaught, and ad agency Deutsch LA’s evp/group creative director Jason Elm, senior art director Gordy Sang, and senior copywriter Brian Siedband) talked to BI Advertising recently to tell us how the ad—which mostly uses real footage, not video gameplay—was created.

One fact of note: while Siedband is a Cubs fan, Deutsch neglected to inform Sony that Sang is a White Sox fan until after the company approved the ad.

