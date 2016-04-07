An insane amount of work goes into the battle scenes on 'Game of Thrones'

“Game of Thrones” is one of the most expensive TV shows ever produced — the new season is said to have cost $10 million per episode. When you look at how last season’s epic battle from the episode “Hardhome” was made, you can see that all of that money is being put to good use.

The sixth season of “Game of Thrones” premieres on April 24th on HBO. Watch the full behind-the-scenes video here.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

Follow INSIDER Culture on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.