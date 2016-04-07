An insane amount of work goes into the battle scenes on 'Game of Thrones'

“Game of Thrones” is one of the most expensive TV shows ever produced — the new season is said to have cost $10 million per episode. When you look at how last season’s epic battle from the episode “Hardhome” was made, you can see that all of that money is being put to good use.
The sixth season of “Game of Thrones” premieres on April 24th on HBO. Watch the full behind-the-scenes video here.
Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Stephen Parkhurst
Follow INSIDER Culture on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.