Here's What Happened At General Assembly's Intense Hackathon This Weekend

Foursquare co-founder Naveen Selvadurai and bitly chief scientist Hilary Mason

Photo: Kim Bhasin, Business Insider

Hackathons have been a part of the technology subculture for a while now, but as they get increasingly popular, they’re starting to appeal to a broader set of businesses.Take General Assembly’s Reinventing Local hackathon that was held last weekend in GA’s awesome Manhattan office space. It was tailored to small business owners in the area, looking for inspiration on how to go digital.



Great, but what is a hackathon, anyway?

They’re events where a bunch of programmers get together, for anywhere from a day to a week, and program cool stuff. At the end, the teams present a demo of what accomplished in the allotted timespan, and prizes are given out to the winners.

We stopped by the Reinventing Local hackathon to see what really goes on behind the scenes at one of these creativity-packed nerdfests. Take a look at what we saw:

