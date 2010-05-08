BEHIND THE SCENES FOR THE MOST EXCITING 15 MINUTES IN CNBC HISTORY: We Were There!

Well, we certainly picked an exciting day to drop by the CNBC studios in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey yesterday.



We were there, with camera in hand, as Erin Burnett and Jim Cramer prepared to deliver the “The Most Exciting Moment in CNBC History.” As you’ll recall, that was the crash of 2:45PM when the Dow suddenly collapsed and then rebounded in a matter of minutes.

The newsroom was pretty charged up even in the hours before all the chaos unfolded, mostly due to the fact that Europe was imploding.

“There’s all sorts of stuff going on!” gushed “Power Lunch” co-anchor Sue Herera as she fluttered past us on the way to the fax machines. “Greece is melting down. The U.S. isn’t doing so well, either. Hopefully we’ll provide some calm.”

Calm before the storm!

Here’s what was going down behind-the-scenes at CNBC during Thursday’s historic market moves >>

This is what YOU saw. Now let's check out what was going on behind the scenes... Entrance to the Englewood spaceship... Welcome aboard! Here's the reporters' bullpen, where (for now--early afternoon) it's just another crappy day in the market. Consumer goods reporter Brian Shactman was recently back from covering the Gulf oil spill. Today's assignment was a bit less intense: Kraft Foods earnings. (Yawn) And...The newsroom No such luck today, Tyler! The news desk And we're back! With Simon Hobbs and Sue. But where was Jim Cramer? He's supposed to be around by now! Oh there he is! With Erin Burnett in the minutes leading up to the historic market meltdown. Things are REALLY starting to get interesting. Yes, things are starting to get downright crazy! (But, ironically, Cramer was at his most calm. That's why some people say he saved the market) And now watch what the product looked like -- the most exciting 3 minutes of the most exciting 15 minutes in CNBC history... WATCH >

